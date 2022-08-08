18-year-old Hainesville man fatally shot in Waukegan

Waukegan police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Hainesville man over the weekend.

Police said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Genesee Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. Officers found numerous spent shell casings and a firearm at the scene, according to police.

A short time later, officers learned a shooting victim had been dropped off at an area hospital with serious injuries. The man, who police determined had been shot at the South Genesee Street location, died Sunday authorities said.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (847) 360-9001.