Two rescued after fire breaks out in Mundelein home early Sunday

Firefighters rescued to people trapped in their bedroom after fire broke out early Sunday at a home along Route 60 in Mundelein.

According to Countryside Fire Protection District officials, firefighters were called to the home in the 21000 block of Route 60 at about 3:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews rescued the two trapped victims and found a fire from the basement moving through the house, officials said.

A resident indicated they were sleeping when awaked by smoke detectors. Heat and smoke was kept out of the room

due to the fact they had their bedroom door shut, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the victim were taken to a local medical center. Fire officials did not indicate their current condition or nature of their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Countryside Fire Protection District said it was assisted by firefighters from Grayslake, Libertyville, Mundelein, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods, Lake Forest, Wauconda, North Chicago, Fox Lake, Highland Park, McHenry, Long Grove and Round Lake, as well as deputies from the Lake County sheriff's office.