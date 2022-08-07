Lightfoot and Pritzker join police to honor memory of Ella French

A banner for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French hangs at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. during a star enshrinement ceremony Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

A year after Chicago police officer Ella French was gunned down during a traffic stop in Englewood, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined dozens of police officials for an emotional ceremony Sunday honoring the Downers Grove North alumna's life and service.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown noted that French's life was tragically cut short by "senseless gun violence" last Aug. 7, when a gunman killed her and critically wounded her partner Carlos Yanez in West Englewood.

"Right here and right now, we take this day back," Brown said during the "star" enshrinement ceremony at police headquarters. "We honor officer French, who lived, and lift up the lives she touched. We celebrate the impact she made in her district, our department and across this city."

