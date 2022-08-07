Lake Barrington to ink new deal with sheriff's office for police services
Updated 8/7/2022 8:47 PM
The Lake Barrington village board will meet Tuesday night to discuss a new contract for police services with North Barrington and the Lake County sheriff's office, along with other issues.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.
The sheriff's office provides police services for both towns, and the towns share the cost, with Lake Barrington paying a greater percentage. The percentages could change, officials said.
People can listen to the meeting online using Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84187044670.
