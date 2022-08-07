Independent opts out of challenging Krishnamoorthi

Mohammed Faheem of Plainfield has announced he will not run as an independent in the 8th Congressional District election on Nov. 8, when he would have joined Republican Chris Dargis of Palatine in challenging Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg.

Faheem originally intended to run in the Democratic primary but changed his mind late in the filing period to opt for an independent candidacy in the general election.

That had still been his intention as recently as the June 28 primary, when Krishnamoorthi defeated one opponent and Dargis defeated four to win their parties' nominations.

Faheem told the Daily Herald his team recently decided there wasn't enough time left to mount an effective campaign this year, but he is already considering a run in 2024.