 

Independent opts out of challenging Krishnamoorthi

  • Mohammed Faheem

    Mohammed Faheem

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/7/2022 8:48 PM

Mohammed Faheem of Plainfield has announced he will not run as an independent in the 8th Congressional District election on Nov. 8, when he would have joined Republican Chris Dargis of Palatine in challenging Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg.

Faheem originally intended to run in the Democratic primary but changed his mind late in the filing period to opt for an independent candidacy in the general election.

 

That had still been his intention as recently as the June 28 primary, when Krishnamoorthi defeated one opponent and Dargis defeated four to win their parties' nominations.

Faheem told the Daily Herald his team recently decided there wasn't enough time left to mount an effective campaign this year, but he is already considering a run in 2024.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
GOP's Dargis to face Krishnamoorthi in 8th Congressional District in November
Related Article
GOP's Dargis to face Krishnamoorthi in 8th Congressional District in November
 
Faheem to challenge Krishnamoorthi again in Democratic primary
Related Article
Faheem to challenge Krishnamoorthi again in Democratic primary
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 