Geneva Emergency Management Agency looking for volunteers

The Geneva Emergency Management Agency is looking for volunteers.

The agency assists the Geneva fire and police departments and community organizations with emergencies such as severe weathers, major fire and police activities, traffic management, festival assistance, and other tasks.

Volunteers must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or a GED, hold a valid Illinois driver's license, live in the Geneva area and be able to pass an in-person interview and background check.

Expectations include regular attendance at monthly planning and training meetings and volunteer participation for most of the agency's emergency call-outs and planned events.

For details, call Fire Chief Mike Antenore at (630) 232-2530 or email him at mantenore@geneva.il.us.