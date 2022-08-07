Chalk the Walk set for Wednesday in Vernon Hills
Updated 8/7/2022 8:46 PM
Chalk the Walk is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kids' Castle in Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills.
The free event is about spreading joy, optimism and inspiration through sidewalk chalk. Participants will chalk the walk from 6 to 7 p.m. near Kids' Castle playground, then take a 30-minute walk in Deerpath Park. Wear your GO Vernon Hills T-shirt if you have one from years past. Chalk will be provided.
Visit vhparkdistrict.org/parks/deerpath/ for details.
Article Comments
