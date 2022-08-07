Aurora police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Alicia Davis was last seen near North Farnsworth Avenue and Molitor Road, police said. Police did not indicate when she went missing or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Davis is 5'04" and weighs approximately 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police investigations at (630) 256-5500.