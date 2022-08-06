 

Suburban Skyview: Bird's-eye view of Ozinga looks like the moon

  • A bird's-eye view of Ozinga Concrete metal framework supplier Wednesday in South Elgin.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 8/6/2022 5:45 PM

A bird's-eye view of Ozinga in South Elgin somewhat resembles a dreamy moonscape.

This drone photo was taken from about 235 feet above the hustle and bustle of the work going on.

 

When I was just a kid going from my childhood home in St. Charles back and forth to my grandparents' home in Blue Island, we would always pass one of the Ozinga facilities.

As most 4-year-old boys are, I was obsessed with trucks, and the bigger the better.

The giant red-and-white Ozinga trucks were no different, and they preoccupied many hours of playtime during my youth. One of my prized possessions was my kid-sized replica of an Ozinga concrete truck.

Ozinga is a fourth-generation family-owned company founded in 1928 in Evergreen Park as a small coal and coke yard.

Ozinga survived the Great Depression and World War II before becoming one of the first ready mix providers in the region.

• Is there something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph? Email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.

