Fanciful festival: The World of Faeries returns to South Elgin
Updated 8/6/2022 5:39 PM
The World of Faeries Festival, which returned Saturday to Vasa Park in South Elgin, is a family-oriented event with more than a dash of fantasy.
Visitors can browse vendor village and enjoy performances by the Harp Twins, Todd Menton, The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group and more.
There are also fairy tea parties for all ages, a craft tent and more.
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Admission is $15 per person; children age 12 and younger are admitted free. For details, visit theworldoffaeries.com/home.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.