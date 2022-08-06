 

Fanciful festival: The World of Faeries returns to South Elgin

  • Bubbles kept the kids entertained at the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

      Bubbles kept the kids entertained at the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A little hot air couldn't keep Michael Ohair, also known as "OG the Twister," from making balloon animals during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday, at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

      A little hot air couldn't keep Michael Ohair, also known as "OG the Twister," from making balloon animals during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday, at Vasa Park in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Young girls dressed as fairies wait for The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group to perform during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

      Young girls dressed as fairies wait for The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group to perform during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People dance and twirl as Nazario Chickpeazio performs during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

      People dance and twirl as Nazario Chickpeazio performs during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday at Vasa Park in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/6/2022 5:39 PM

The World of Faeries Festival, which returned Saturday to Vasa Park in South Elgin, is a family-oriented event with more than a dash of fantasy.

Visitors can browse vendor village and enjoy performances by the Harp Twins, Todd Menton, The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group and more.

 

There are also fairy tea parties for all ages, a craft tent and more.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Admission is $15 per person; children age 12 and younger are admitted free. For details, visit theworldoffaeries.com/home.

