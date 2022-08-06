Fanciful festival: The World of Faeries returns to South Elgin

The World of Faeries Festival, which returned Saturday to Vasa Park in South Elgin, is a family-oriented event with more than a dash of fantasy.

Visitors can browse vendor village and enjoy performances by the Harp Twins, Todd Menton, The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group and more.

There are also fairy tea parties for all ages, a craft tent and more.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Admission is $15 per person; children age 12 and younger are admitted free. For details, visit theworldoffaeries.com/home.