Shots fired in Elgin
Updated 8/5/2022 8:03 PM
Shots were fired Friday afternoon on the 600 block of Slade Avenue in Elgin.
The Elgin Police Department said in a social media post that the gunfire occurred sometime between 2:15 and 4 p.m.
Police ask that anyone with information call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 with "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the message.
