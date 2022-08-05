Edward James Olmos coming to Judson University for World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series

Judson University's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series will take place on their first day of fall classes this year as actor Edward James Olmos visits the Elgin campus on Aug. 22.

The event was set to be held in April but had to be delayed after a last-minute conflict with the actor's filming schedule.

Olmos, who currently is featured on the FX Network series "Mayans M.C.," is known for his work on television shows like "Miami Vice" and "Battlestar Galactica" and films such as "Stand and Deliver" and "Selena." He will be the fourth speaker in the series. Past speakers were magician Jim Munroe in 2017, Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton in 2016 and inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic in 2015.

The Mexican American actor, director, producer and activist will discuss life lessons, inspirational stories and how to make an impact in your community. The event will be moderated by host Jacqueline Ruiz, an author, social entrepreneur and one of the few Latina sports airplane pilots in the United States.

"It is an honor to have a conversation with one of the prominent Hollywood figures in our community at this event. I believe that the audience will walk away inspired and ready to make a greater impact in their community," Ruiz said in a news release.

Ruiz will also host a discussion with Rick Najera, an award-winning screenwriter, actor, director, producer, sketch comedian, author, playwright, coach and national speaker.

Proceeds from the event will fund leadership, entrepreneurship, diversity and RISE program scholarships for Judson students. Tickets start at $25 and are available at 2022wlfinspirationseries.eventbrite.com. VIP tickets are available for $500 and include a meet-and-greet reception before the event and a photo opportunity with the panelists.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in Herrick Chapel on Judson's campus.