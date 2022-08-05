COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois dip 3.2% from last week

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois dropped by 3.2% from last week, but Chicago and the suburbs are still at a high risk of community transmission, according to federal health officials. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/November 2020

State health officials are reporting 46 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from a week ago, including 13 fewer in ICU beds as well.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health records released today, there were 1,413 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, down from 1,459 reported July 29.

Of those currently hospitalized with the respiratory ailment, 140 are in the ICU. That's down from 153 the week prior.

IDPH officials are also reporting 59 more deaths over the past week, bringing the states death toll from COVID-19 to 34,416.

In July, 224 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Illinois, IDPH figures show. That's down from 324 the month prior, and the third lowest total for a full month since the outset of the pandemic.

Another 30,762 new cases were also recorded since last week as well. IDPH has recorded 3,594,415 COVID-19 infections in Illinois residents throughout the pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 69.3% of Illinois' 12.8 million residents are fully vaccinated, while 54.3% of those individuals have received a booster dose as well. Another 34.9% of those eligible for a second booster dose have received it also, records show.

The CDC is also reporting that 59 Illinois counties, including Cook County and the five surrounding suburban collar counties, are listed at a high community level for risk of COVID-19 transmission. That means more than 200 new cases for every 100,000 residents were reported in those counties in the past week and hospitalizations are climbed in those areas as well.