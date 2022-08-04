Scottish Home Picnic to return Saturday in North Riverside

The Chicago Scots sponsors the 106th Scottish Home Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2800 Des Plaines Ave. in North Riverside.

The free gathering features music, food, Highland Dancing, bagpipes, and games for kids. A raffle also is part of the mix, with proceeds going to support a community art project for Caledonia Senior Living + Memory Care. For more information, call (708) 447-5092 or visit chicagoscots.org.