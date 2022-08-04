Scottish Home Picnic to return Saturday in North Riverside
Updated 8/4/2022 4:10 PM
The Chicago Scots sponsors the 106th Scottish Home Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2800 Des Plaines Ave. in North Riverside.
The free gathering features music, food, Highland Dancing, bagpipes, and games for kids. A raffle also is part of the mix, with proceeds going to support a community art project for Caledonia Senior Living + Memory Care. For more information, call (708) 447-5092 or visit chicagoscots.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.