Ruse burglary in Des Plaines
Updated 8/4/2022 4:11 PM
A team of thieves stole jewelry from a house in Des Plaines Monday as one crook distracted a resident while posing as a water department employee, police said.
The burglary occurred about 5:40 p.m. on the 2000 block of Rusty Drive.
The male impostor walked inside and into the backyard with the resident while an accomplice forced open the front door to steal the jewelry, police said in a news release.
