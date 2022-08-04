Pedestrian killed by Metra train in Downers Grove
Updated 8/4/2022 9:34 PM
A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a Metra train Thursday night while crossing the tracks between Main and Washington streets in Downers Grove.
The westbound train hit the man about 5:50 p.m., according to a news release from the Downers Grove Police Department.
Downers Grove police are working with Metra police on the investigation. Metra police ask that anyone with information call (312) 322-6776.
