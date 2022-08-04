 

Former worker in assessor's office admits to scheme

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 8/4/2022 5:49 PM

A former longtime Cook County assessor's office employee agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors Thursday as he admitted helping lower taxes on certain Cook County properties by at least $1 million in exchange for benefits like home improvements.

Lavdim Memisovski, 43, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count for conduct that occurred between 2016 and July 2018, under then-Assessor Joe Berrios, who previously has been a subject of interest by federal authorities.

 

Berrios could not be reached for comment.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 