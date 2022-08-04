Former worker in assessor's office admits to scheme

A former longtime Cook County assessor's office employee agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors Thursday as he admitted helping lower taxes on certain Cook County properties by at least $1 million in exchange for benefits like home improvements.

Lavdim Memisovski, 43, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count for conduct that occurred between 2016 and July 2018, under then-Assessor Joe Berrios, who previously has been a subject of interest by federal authorities.

Berrios could not be reached for comment.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.