Former worker in assessor's office admits to scheme
Updated 8/4/2022 5:49 PM
A former longtime Cook County assessor's office employee agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors Thursday as he admitted helping lower taxes on certain Cook County properties by at least $1 million in exchange for benefits like home improvements.
Lavdim Memisovski, 43, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count for conduct that occurred between 2016 and July 2018, under then-Assessor Joe Berrios, who previously has been a subject of interest by federal authorities.
Berrios could not be reached for comment.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.