DuPage judge denies bail for man facing drug, weapon charges

DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell Thursday denied bail for a Chicago man facing weapon and drug charges.

Jerry Hill, 39, of the 2100 block of West Estes Avenue in Chicago, is accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm and more than 17 grams of cocaine.

He is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon -- prior conviction, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was arrested Monday by Naperville police.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, the officer pulled a vehicle over for allegedly driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Hill was driving.

The officer reported smelling a strong odor of cannabis and ordered Hill and a juvenile to get out. The officer searched the car and found a Smith and Wesson SD 40 VE pistol with one bullet in the chamber. He also found the cocaine and bags of cannabis, according to the news release.

According to court records, prosecutors said Hill called the juvenile his son. Prosecutors also alleged Hill is on parole for a 2017 drug conviction and has a 2010 conviction on a gun charge and a 2004 conviction on a drug charge.

The delinquency charge alleges Hill directed the juvenile to commit a criminal offense. Court records allege the juvenile took possession of the cocaine and bags of cannabis when the vehicle was pulled over.