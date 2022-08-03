Two injured in late night crash near Bensenville

Two people were transported to hospitals, including one with life-threatening injuries, following a late Tuesday night crash near Bensenville.

Bensenville Fire Protection District officials said firefighters extricated the unconscious driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of York Road at about 11:30 p.m.

The unidentified man was then transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Bensenville Fire Chief Doug Halverson said a passenger in the car was able to exit the vehicle under his own powers and was eventually transported to a nearby hospital by another department.

The conditions of the two men are unknown.

Halverson said the tractor-trailer was in an inside lane and the car was in an adjacent outer lane when the collision occurred near the intersection of York Road and Grand Avenue.

Police have not responded to requests for additional information about the crash.