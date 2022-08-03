Highland Park mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges

The 21-year-old Highwood man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade pleaded not guilty to the 117 criminal charges against him during a hearing at the Waukegan courthouse Wednesday morning.

Robert Crimo III is accused of opening fire from a rooftop at spectators in the streets below. Seven gunshot victims died and officials say more than 50 others were injured, both by gunfire and in the rush for safety that followed.

The suspected gunman is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each of the seven people killed by gunfire, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Officials have said the accused shooter confessed to Highland Park police that he wore women's clothing and makeup to conceal his identity, accessed the roof using a stairway and looked down his sights to shoot at the people across the street.

