Reward offered for info on Odyssey Fun World break-in
Updated 8/2/2022 7:41 PM
The Naperville Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who broke into Odyssey Fun World last month.
At 9:50 p.m. July 12, the trio entered the amusement center at 3400 Odyssey Court and committed property damage and theft.
Security camera footage showed the three, who were wearing shorts and T-shirts, using venue paintball guns and equipment.
A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.
If you have information about the case, call (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.
