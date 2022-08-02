 

Reward offered for info on Odyssey Fun World break-in

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
The Naperville Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who broke into Odyssey Fun World last month.

At 9:50 p.m. July 12, the trio entered the amusement center at 3400 Odyssey Court and committed property damage and theft.

 

Security camera footage showed the three, who were wearing shorts and T-shirts, using venue paintball guns and equipment.

A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have information about the case, call (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

