Reward offered for info on Odyssey Fun World break-in

The Naperville Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who broke into Odyssey Fun World last month.

At 9:50 p.m. July 12, the trio entered the amusement center at 3400 Odyssey Court and committed property damage and theft.

Security camera footage showed the three, who were wearing shorts and T-shirts, using venue paintball guns and equipment.

A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have information about the case, call (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.