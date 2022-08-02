Minor injuries in Round Lake Hts. crash
Updated 8/2/2022 6:18 PM
Three people sustained minor injuries in a two-car accident Tuesday in Round Lake Heights.
At 3:02 p.m., the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Rollins Road and Lotus Drive after a pickup truck and a PT Cruiser had collided.
One woman and two children in the PT Cruiser suffered minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
