Food giveaway, vaccine clinic at Elgin library Wednesday

Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin will hold a food giveaway and vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The food giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. in the northeast main library parking lot at 270 N. Grove Ave. A Food For Greater Elgin truck will park inside the lot alongside Grove. The distribution will run as long as supplies last.

The Kane County Health Department will then hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. in the library's second floor Elgin Room.

All vaccine brands will be available, and walk-ins are welcome. More information is available at gailborden.info/covidhelp/2913-vaccination-clinics.