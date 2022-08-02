Elgin woman gets 12 years for armed robbery

A 19-year-old Elgin woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to an amended felony charge connected to a Nov. 22 armed robbery of a Wonder Lake store.

Alejandra Gil, entered into a negotiated plea to one count of armed robbery/without a firearm. An additional charge of armed robbery/without a firearm and charges of armed robbery with a firearm, mob action, unlawful restraint and theft were dismissed, according to McHenry County court documents.

Authorities said. Gil was one of four involved in the robbery of Sunrise Food and Liquor, in which a store clerk suffered minor injuries. The three others, all men, have yet to be arrested, Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Romito said Tuesday. Authorities say the four made off with more than $9,000 worth of cash and merchandise.

Gil also is required to pay $754 in fines and after her release from prison must serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release. She is required to serve 50% of her sentence and will receive credit for 245 days in the McHenry County jail.