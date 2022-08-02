Defense attorney says DNA proves client didn't commit 1960 Starved Rock murders

Chester Weger, 80, leaves the Pinckneyville Correctional Center after he was paroled in 2020. He served 59 years for killing three woman at Starved Rock State Park in 1960. Courtesy of attorney Celeste Stack via Chicago Sun-Times

Chester Weger, left, is shown after he was convicted of the 1960 murder of Lillian Oetting at Starved Rock State Park, one of three suburban women found slain there. Associated Press/March 3, 1961

DNA testing and other newly unearthed evidence shows Chester Weger, who was convicted of the infamous 1960 Starved Rock State Park killings, is innocent, his lawyer told a LaSalle County judge Monday.

Weger, 83, confessed to killing three suburban women found bludgeoned in the park southwest of Chicago. But he soon recanted and has maintained his innocence ever since.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board paroled Weger in 2020 after a board member argued he was a model prisoner.

