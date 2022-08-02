Defense attorney says DNA proves client didn't commit 1960 Starved Rock murders
Updated 8/2/2022 3:18 PM
DNA testing and other newly unearthed evidence shows Chester Weger, who was convicted of the infamous 1960 Starved Rock State Park killings, is innocent, his lawyer told a LaSalle County judge Monday.
Weger, 83, confessed to killing three suburban women found bludgeoned in the park southwest of Chicago. But he soon recanted and has maintained his innocence ever since.
The Illinois Prisoner Review Board paroled Weger in 2020 after a board member argued he was a model prisoner.
