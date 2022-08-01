Two hospitalized after crash in Gages Lake that sent truck into marsh

Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on the west side of Gages Lake that sent one vehicle into a marsh Monday evening.

A man driving a Dodge Ram truck and a woman driving a small sedan crashed near the west intersection of Gages Lake and Old Gages Lake roads just after 6 p.m., according to Grayslake Fire Protection District Lieutenant Jason Brooks.

The sedan stayed on the roadway, but the truck was sent into what Brooks described as a marshy area. Despite the wet terrain, Brooks said firefighters were able to safely walk the man out. The woman had to be cut out of her vehicle, Brooks said.

Both people suffered what Brooks called moderate injuries. One was taken from the scene by a Grayslake ambulance and the other by a Gurnee Fire Department ambulance, Brooks said.

No further information was available late Monday night.