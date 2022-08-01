Monkeypox in Illinois: Pritzker declares public health emergency

A 2003 electron microscope image from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Associated Press

With the third-highest count of monkeypox infections in the U.S., Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois Monday to manage the virus. He also declared the state a disaster area.

There are 520 cases of confirmed or presumptive monkeypox in Illinois, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, including a number in Chicago and the suburbs.

The actions help the state coordinate logistics and its response to the infectious virus, such as distributing vaccines.

"MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread," Pritzker said in a statement. "That's why I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly.

The state has 7,000 vaccine doses from the federal government and 13,000 are on the way, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to flu and include fever, aches, and swelling of the lymph nodes that can progress to a rash with what may appear to be pimples or blisters. Cases typically last two to four weeks.

Monday was newly appointed IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra's first official day.

"These measures will allow the state to deploy all our resources in fighting this disease and will open efficient lines of communication and cooperation across state lines, an essential step in tracking monkeypox and improving tools and processes to prevent and address it," Vohra said.

The disease can spread through respiratory droplets and by exposure to infected skin lesions or contaminated bedding and towels, for example, experts said.

The CDC reported that "some of the outbreaks have patients who identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. These outbreaks are currently under investigation and more information is expected in the future."

Pritzker noted monkeypox is disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ-plus community and promised the state would ensure those residents have "the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring (community) members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care."

The declarations are in place for 30 days.