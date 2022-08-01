Last chance for input on how Lake County spends COVID relief funds

The final community input night regarding how Lake County should spend federal COVID relief funds will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Round Lake Beach Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

The in-person event will allow residents to gain and share information regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding and provide input. Registration is not required.

All Lake County residents also are encouraged to complete an online survey, accessible in English and Spanish, until Aug. 11.

Lake County already has committed $71 million in ARPA funding. Visit LakeCountyIL.Gov/ARPA for more information.