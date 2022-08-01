Elk Grove Village man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sex crimes

An Elk Grove Village man who formerly taught elementary school in Chicago was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing an Indiana boy last year.

Authorities said Pedro Ibarra, 48, contacted the boy online in June 2021 and persuaded the boy -- who was under the age of 13 -- to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which Ibarra recorded on his cellphone.

According to court records, Ibarra then drove to the boy's hometown the next day, where he picked up the youngster and drove him to a hotel where he sexually abused the boy and recorded it again on his cellphone.

An investigation by authorities in both Illinois and Indiana, along with the FBI, uncovered the cellphone videos as well as images Ibarra had produced of an Illinois boy under the age of 15.

Authorities said Ibarra had taught at an unnamed Chicago elementary school for three years, but did not indicate that he had abused any of his students.

As part of Ibarra's sentencing on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, he will be on probation for the rest of his life upon his release from prison and be required to register as a sex offender as well.

Ibarra was also ordered to pay $30,000 to each of his victims.