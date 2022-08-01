District 15 supports community grieving members of Rolling Meadows family killed in crash

As the Rolling Meadows community mourns the deaths of a mother and five children whose van was struck head-on by a car traveling the wrong direction on I-90 in McHenry County early Sunday, Palatine Township Elementary District 15 is standing ready to assist those who are grieving.

State police said troopers responded at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday to the scene near Hampshire. They said a 2005 Chevrolet van and a 2010 Acura TSX were fully engulfed in flames.

Six passengers in the van were killed, including 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz of Rolling Meadows and five children -- two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The driver of the Acura, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, also perished.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, was flown by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van was headed west on I-90 when the crash occurred.

State police said that "for unknown reasons" the Acura was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck the front of the van. Both vehicles then burst into flames.

District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz addressed the school community on Sunday with a statement indicating that the children in the family had been students at both Central Road Elementary School and Carl Sandburg Junior High School.

She added that the district's immediate information was based on news coverage and social media posts naming the family, but that the district would take further action after being directly contacted by representatives of the family.

"Once we receive more information, we will work to support those affected, in whatever capacity we can, as they begin to deal with such tragic and shocking loss," Heinz wrote. "As we know how shocking this is and how sad this will make so many people who knew the children, if anyone would like to talk directly with a clinician, we will make them available to you. I will be meeting with the clinician team and building principals and we will communicate times our schools will be open for support.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.