District 15 offers counseling for community grieving family members, friend killed in crash

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 is standing ready to assist those who are grieving as the Rolling Meadows community mourns the deaths of a mother, her four children and another child who died in a head-on collision early Sunday. Daily Herald file photo

Lauren and Thomas Dobosz and their four children shown supporting the Oriole Park Falcons progam. Lauren and the children were killed Sunday in a head-on collision on I-90. Courtesy of GoFundMe

A grieving community Monday began to raise funeral funds for five members of a Rolling Meadows family who'd been killed along with another child in their van and the driver of an oncoming car traveling in the wrong direction on I-90 in McHenry County early Sunday.

Meanwhile, Palatine Township Elementary District 15 announced counseling services to help the community mourn the tragic loss of the mother and five students.

State police said troopers responded at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday to the scene near Hampshire. They said a 2005 Chevrolet van and a 2010 Acura TSX were fully engulfed in flames.

Six passengers in the van were killed, including 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz of Rolling Meadows and five children -- two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

McHenry County Coroner Michael R. Rein on Monday was able to confirm that one of the children was not related to Lauren Dobosz.

The driver of the Acura, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, also perished.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, was flown by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van was headed west on I-90 when the crash occurred.

State police said that "for unknown reasons" the Acura was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck the front of the van. Both vehicles then burst into flames.

Lauren and Tom Dobosz were active with the Oriole Park Falcons, a youth travel football and cheer program on the Northwest side of Chicago.

Tom was director of concessions while Lauren was assistant secretary, according to the Oriole Park Falcons website.

A GoFundMe account, set up to raise funds for funeral expenses, contained a message from the Oriole Park Falcons, saying, "It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved cheer coach Lauren Dobosz, along side her beautiful kids Emma, Lucas, Nicholas and Ella and gracious friend Kat."

It continues, "They have been involved in a tragic car accident and will be missed dearly by the Falcon Family and dear friends. Lauren always made a great impression on everyone she met, she was full of life, laughter, and always a good time. We're going to miss you Lauren and your spunky, sweet, sassy kids and every so loved friend. We shall shine bright this year. Will miss you!"

By late afternoon Monday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $19,500 of its $50,000 goal.

There was no response at the Dobosz home on Owl Drive. However, several memorial candles were placed on the curb by the home.

Kenny Felten, manager of Lulu's, a Rolling Meadows gaming cafe where Lauren Dobosz worked, said, "She was here from day one since we opened back in early June."

He added, "She was very family oriented. She spoke highly and a lot of her husband and her kids, and she was really involved with their cheer program for her daughter and the football program. She was always doing fundraisers, little things to help out. She was a mom that just loved doing things for her kids. It was family first with her."

Felten described Tom Dobosz as a "super nice guy. They were very close. I just worry about him. I think he'll make it, but it's tough. When he finds out what happened..."

Felten said, "She was very involved as a parent. Both of them were."

He added that Tom Dobosz told him he remodeled bathrooms. "He was like a handyman."

Lauren worked at Lulu's as a bartender and was creative, designing the tip jar, a design that included the ace of spades to reflect the gaming business.

"It's just tragic," Felten said. "We're still trying to cope with everything and grasp everything that's happened. We're obviously here for the family in whatever way we can be."

District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz addressed the school community Sunday and Monday with statements pledging the support of the district's resources in the grieving process.

"District 15 is a family," Heinz wrote. "Our schools play a central role not only in educating students, but supporting families and one another during times of need. The students were part of District 15 for many years and were well known to many staff at Willow Bend, Central Road, and Carl Sandburg Junior High. That is why we are providing a check-in service for parents, students, and/or staff who feel the need for some personal support during this very difficult time."

In-person and virtual drop-in support is being made available through 4 p.m. Monday at Central Road, 3800 Central Road in Rolling Meadows. Support by trained District 15 mental health professionals is also being made available virtually or by phone through 4 p.m. by calling (847) 963-3212.

Appointments for in-person, virtual and phone support by trained District 15 mental health professionals will be available from Tuesday through Thursday at Central Road School, 3800 Central Road in Rolling Meadows. These appointments can be made by going to go.oncehub.com/CCSD15Support or by calling (847) 963-3212.

Caregiver Support training also will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Road School for staff and parents. The training will be in person with a virtual attendance option also available at meet.google.com/onk-cxya-ksq. Children may attend with their parents.

To RSVP for the training, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5CWUq4t1k38r6s0sJce1grmucMmaK6TILB7fPMcYjrsN5WQ/viewform.

"Please know that while we cannot disclose specific information, our District is here to support you during this difficult time," Heinz added. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this unfathomable loss. We sincerely hope you reach out if you need anything. As a community, we will get through this by supporting one another and asking for help when we need it.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alice Fabbre contributed to this report.