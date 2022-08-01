Authorities: Elgin man charged with home invasion after forcibly taking 2 young sons

An Elgin man has been charged with home invasion and domestic battery after forcibly removing his two children from a home Sunday morning, authorities said.

Fernando A. Medina-Pineiro, 27, of the 200 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged by the Kane County state's attorney's office with one felony count of home invasion, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

According to a news release from the Elgin police, Medina-Pineiro, who was armed with a gun, took his 3-year-old and 2-year-old sons from a home on the 500 block of East Chicago Street about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and fled the area. Police said both children were safely located by 7:40 a.m.

Medina-Pineiro appeared in court Monday morning in Kane County, where his bond was set at $75,000.