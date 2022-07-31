The Week That Was: Charges in Pheasant Run arson, Arlington Park equipment up for auction

Four youths are facing charges in connection with the fire in May that destroyed large parts of the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. The boys -- a 17-year-old from Carol Stream, a 15-year-old from Wheaton, a 15-year-old from Winfield and a 14-year-old from Carol Stream -- appeared with their parents Wednesday at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton. The first two boys face the most serious charges of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.

A Lake County grand jury Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old Highwood man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on 110 additional criminal charges, including 14 more counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, authorities said.

More than 600 pieces of commercial kitchen and food service equipment were among the first items from the shuttered Arlington Park racecourse to go up for public auction. The online-only auction, which closes Tuesday, is the first in a series of perhaps 10 to 15 such events over the next three months.

Faced with a dearth of participants -- attributed in part to the aftermath of the mass shooting at Highland Park's Independence Day parade -- Buffalo Grove canceled this year's Buffalo Grove Days Parade over Labor Day weekend. Fewer than 20 groups had been signed up, as opposed to the normal 50 or 60 at this time of year.

A strike by the workers who produce gravel and other essential materials for roadwork that deflated the summer construction season ended after seven weeks. International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 members ratified an agreement with three aggregate companies Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and local congressmen visited Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont Monday to mark the completion of a new facility that will allow a closer look at clean energy sources such as electric vehicle batteries and nuclear energy materials. The new building is part of an $815 million upgrade of the laboratory's massive X-ray light source, called the Advanced Photon Source.