Seven die in fiery, head-on collision on I-90 near Hampshire; one airlifted to hospital

Seven are dead, including five children, following a fiery head-on crash on westbound I-90 near Hampshire early Sunday morning after one of the drivers traveled the wrong way, Illinois State Police said.

State police said that at approximately 2:11 a.m., District 15 troopers responded to the scene. Troopers said the van and the passenger vehicle involved in the crash were fully engulfed in flames.

The seven confirmed dead are an adult woman and five children from the van and an adult woman from the passenger vehicle.

One person was flown by helicopter to Loyola Medical Center with critical injuries, according to a news release from the Hampshire Fire Protection District. Firefighters responded to the scene of the crash at 2:13 a.m.

All lanes are now open.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 had been closed for the investigation, with traffic diverted off at Anthony Road.

The Marengo, Genoa and Pingree Grove fire protection districts assisted.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office also responded.

The Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time. Once more information becomes available, the Daily Herald will provide an update.