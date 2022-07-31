Rolling Meadows mom and five children among seven killed in fiery, head-on collision on I-90

A mother from Rolling Meadows and five children were among seven people killed early Sunday morning during a fiery head-on crash on westbound I-90 in McHenry County after a car traveled the wrong way, Illinois State Police said.

State police said District 15 troopers responded at approximately 2:11 a.m. to the scene near Hampshire. Troopers said the vehicles involved, a 2005 Chevrolet van and a 2010 Acura TSX, were fully engulfed in flames.

Six passengers in the van were killed, including 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz of Rolling Meadows and five children -- two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Also dead is the driver of the Acura, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville.

All seven victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, was flown by helicopter to Loyola Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van was westbound on I-90 when the crash occurred.

State police said that "for unknown reasons" the Acura was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck the front of the van. Both vehicles then burst into flames.

Firefighters from the Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to the scene of the crash at 2:13 a.m. The Marengo, Genoa and Pingree Grove fire protection districts assisted.

All westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33 had been closed for the investigation, with traffic diverted off at Anthony Road. They were reopened around 9:25 a.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police. The McHenry County Coroner's Office also responded.

State police said no further information is being released at this time.