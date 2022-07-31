Abducted Elgin children found safe, police say

A father who, police said, invaded an Elgin home early Sunday morning and forcibly removed his two children is in custody, and the children are safe, police said Sunday.

Elgin police said they responded to the report of a home invasion and abduction at approximately 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Chicago St.

They said the 28-year-old father, who was armed, fled the area with the 3-year-old and 2-year-old boys. Police said both children were safely located by 7:40 a.m.