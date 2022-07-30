Ticket bought in Des Plaines wins $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A sign displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday in Detroit. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot kept getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.34 billion on Friday, just hours before the drawing. Associated Press

Someone beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, the Illinois lottery website said.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery's website. "We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"

The Speedway station that sold the winning lottery ticket also will receive a cash award of $500,000, according to Illinois Lottery.

"I think it's great," Des Plaines Alderwoman Patsy Smith said of the winning ticket being sold at a local gas station. "Congratulations to the person who got the winning ticket. ... You can do a lot of things with that money."

The Illinois State Lottery on Saturday said it had not yet heard from the winner.

"We don't know whether or not they're aware they've won this incredible prize," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said. "So we're telling all of our players, check your tickets."

The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize and the largest prize ever won in Illinois. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.34 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Another Illinois lottery player won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. That ticket was sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley. The food mart will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the fourth time an Illinois lottery player has won a million-dollar prize in the Mega Million drawing this year.

The jackpot winner has 12 months to claim their prize but has only 60 days from the date of the draw to chose the cash option or annual payments. The Illinois lottery encourages the jackpot winner to sign the back of the winning ticket and seek legal advice before calling to make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim the prize.

An employee at the Des Plaines Speedway gas station directed any requests for comment to Speedway's corporate office. A call to the corporate office was not immediately returned Saturday.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.