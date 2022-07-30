Suburban Skyview: Geneva adds new pickleball courts

Pickleball, a combination of tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton and played with a paddle and a ball similar to a Wiffle ball, is one of the most popular sports in the country now.

The suburban courts that exist are packed with players as others wait patiently for their turn.

To keep up with the demand, the Geneva Park District is rehabbing two tennis courts at Mill Creek Community Park at a cost of about $15,000.

Carl Gorra, superintendent of parks, says the park district is adding four dedicated pickleball courts and four that will share space with a tennis court. The courts at the Mill Creek park will be ready for pickleball and tennis this week.

Converting other Geneva tennis courts to pickleball courts is under consideration, but Gorra says there are no firm plans yet.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.