Five people injured in drive-by shooting in Wheeling

Wheeling police are investigating an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting that sent five people to local hospitals.

Police were called to the 800 block of Fletcher Drive around 5 a.m. for shots fired in the area.

Police said the shooting appears to be connected to an earlier fight at a restaurant in Prospect Heights. One group involved in the disagreement returned to the home on Fletcher and the house later was fired upon by suspects from outside the residence, police said.

The victims ranged in age from 28 to 30 years old. One of the victims was in critical care and the other four were expected to be released from the hospital soon, Wheeling Police Deputy Chief Al Steffen said.

The victims are cooperating with police.

Police said they have not had any previous problems with the home on Fletcher.

