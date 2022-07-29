Volunteer sought for Naperville financial board

A resident is being sought to volunteer to serve on Naperville's Financial Advisory Board.

According to the city website, the financial advisory board meets quarterly and is responsible for reviewing and providing recommendations to the city council on fiscal policies, financial reports and budgets.

The board, which next meets on Oct. 31, also assists the city manager and finance director on special projects.

Term lengths are three years with a maximum of two terms allowed.

Interested residents can apply for the board at naperville.il.us/government.