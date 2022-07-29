Police: Batavia man refused to give up weapons, FOID card

A Batavia man was arrested Friday morning for failing to surrender his Firearms Owners Identification card and weapons as ordered, police said.

With help from the Illinois State Police SWAT team, Batavia officers arrested Christian W. Rask, 43, near his home on the 1300 block of Johnston Drive around 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Rask was charged with failure to surrender a FOID card and failure to complete a firearm disposition record, the news release said.

Police obtained a warrant to search Rask's home, where they found a gun and ammunition, and also charged Rask with possession of a firearm and ammunition with a revoked FOID card, according to the news release.

Rask is being held at the Kane County jail. His next court date is Aug. 10.