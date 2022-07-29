Plainfield man accused of defacing Pride flag on Geneva fire hydrant

A Plainfield man who painted over a rainbow Pride flag on a Geneva fire hydrant was charged with two counts of criminal defacement of property Friday, authorities said.

The flag was painted on the fire hydrant as part of the city's "Art on Fire" program established in 2013.

A witness reported to police that someone had defaced the fire hydrant on Kirk Road just north of East State Street and provided a description of the vandal and his vehicle, the news release said.

Police found the vehicle, questioned its registered owner and arrested Jonathan E. Darmstadt, 55, of the 25000 block of Catherine Drive, according to the news release.

Darmstadt has been released on bond.