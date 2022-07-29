One of three people injured in Beach Park shooting dies

One of three people shot in a Beach Park parking lot Tuesday afternoon has died from the injuries, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Friday.

Christopher Williams, 22, of North Chicago, died Thursday at a hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to the initial autopsy.

Lake County Sheriff's Office investigators said Williams and the other two people were shot around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday by a person in the parking lot on the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue. After being shot, the trio drove about a mile east and ending up near the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue.

The shooting is believed to have happened following an argument, officials said. Investigators do not believe it was gang-related.

The shooter remains at large.

Williams and the two others, a man in critical condition and a woman in stable condition, were found in their vehicle and rushed to the hospital, police said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 377-4250 or online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.