New COVID-19 cases up by nearly 10%, hospitalizations increase by 3%

An Elmhurst Hospital nurse cares for a patient. Average new cases of COVID-19 climbed by 9.6% in a week while hospitalizations grew by 3%, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Friday. courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

Average new cases of COVID-19 climbed by 9.6% in a week while hospitalizations grew by 3%, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Friday.

A total of 66 Illinois counties are registering high rates of virus transmission, including the entire metro region, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported.

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 5,053 compared to 4,610 on July 22.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached an average of about 1,449 patients Thursday in contrast to nearly 1,406 on July 21.

New daily cases of COVID-19 reached 5,913 Friday with five more people dying from the respiratory disease. The seven-day average for deaths is seven people, a number that remains fairly constant.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,459 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 13,031 more COVID-19 shots were administered, higher than the seven-day average of 12,671.

So far, 8,780,574 people have been fully vaccinated or 69.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the CDC. The agency defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide stand at 3,563,653 and 34,357 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.