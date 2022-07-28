 

Wrigley Field plays host to swearing-in ceremony of 656 new citizens

  • A total of 656 people became new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

    A total of 656 people became new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/28/2022 6:22 PM

When Huntley resident Sergiu Doloscan thought about the United States as a kid in Moldova, growing up behind the Iron Curtain, he pictured images from his favorite movie: "Terminator."

Eventually the idea of a time traveling cyborg assassin was replaced with two other concepts: freedom and democracy.

 

"Those were things we didn't have," Doloscan, 37, said Thursday at Wrigley Field, where he became a United States citizen along with 655 other people from more than 90 other countries.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 