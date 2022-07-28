Wrigley Field plays host to swearing-in ceremony of 656 new citizens

A total of 656 people became new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

When Huntley resident Sergiu Doloscan thought about the United States as a kid in Moldova, growing up behind the Iron Curtain, he pictured images from his favorite movie: "Terminator."

Eventually the idea of a time traveling cyborg assassin was replaced with two other concepts: freedom and democracy.

"Those were things we didn't have," Doloscan, 37, said Thursday at Wrigley Field, where he became a United States citizen along with 655 other people from more than 90 other countries.

