Luncheon to honor Purple Heart recipients Aug. 7 in West Dundee

In celebration of Purple Heart Day, True Patriots Care is inviting Purple Heart recipients and their families to enjoy a luncheon on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The complimentary lunch will begin at 11 a.m. at the West Dundee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 117 S. First St.

Deadline to RSVP is Sunday, July 31 at www.truepatriotscare.com/purpleheart.

For information on the nonprofit, contact Jerry Christopherson at (847) 460-2467.

True Patriots Care is dedicated to recognizing and supporting those who have served their communities as first responders and as members of the armed services.