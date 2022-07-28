Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 with 'minor symptoms'
Updated 7/28/2022 11:12 AM
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The 77-year-old Springfield Democrat said in a statement that he was experiencing minor symptoms.
"Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely," Durbin said.
Several high-profile politicians, including President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have contracted COVID-19 this month and recovered as a highly infectious variant of the virus proliferates in the U.S.
