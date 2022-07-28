Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 with 'minor symptoms'

Sen. Dick Durbin presides over a Judiciary Committee hearing in March. He announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19. Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 77-year-old Springfield Democrat said in a statement that he was experiencing minor symptoms.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely," Durbin said.

Several high-profile politicians, including President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have contracted COVID-19 this month and recovered as a highly infectious variant of the virus proliferates in the U.S.