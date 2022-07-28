Des Plaines man accused of sharing child porn

A Des Plaines man has been charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography.

According to the Cook County sheriff's office, Sachin Pillai, 22, of the 2300 block of Eastview Drive appeared in court Thursday in Skokie and was released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images and videos linked to a social media account. Authorities seized Pillai's phone and tablet on Tuesday, and some of the illicit material stored on the devices involved children as young as 6, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Pillai confessed to using social media to view and share child pornography.