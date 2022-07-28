Casten to host town hall on gun violence with Parkland father

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove will host a virtual town hall about gun violence prevention Saturday with activist Fred Guttenberg, the father of a teen killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Casten, who represents Illinois' 6th District and is an outspoken gun control advocate, will take questions from constituents throughout the discussion. It's set to begin at 1 p.m.

Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was among 17 people murdered by a former student in Parkland.

Register at bit.ly/3zCsjwm. Once registered, people will get a link to join the discussion.