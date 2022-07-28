Casten to host town hall on gun violence with Parkland father
Updated 7/28/2022 12:06 PM
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove will host a virtual town hall about gun violence prevention Saturday with activist Fred Guttenberg, the father of a teen killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Casten, who represents Illinois' 6th District and is an outspoken gun control advocate, will take questions from constituents throughout the discussion. It's set to begin at 1 p.m.
Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was among 17 people murdered by a former student in Parkland.
Register at bit.ly/3zCsjwm. Once registered, people will get a link to join the discussion.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.