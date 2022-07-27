Recycling event set for Saturday in Wauconda Township

Wauconda Township is hosting a recycling extravaganza from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at its facility, 505 W. Bonner Road.

Accepted items include televisions of all sizes, cellphones, bicycle, car and alkaline batteries, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, prescription drugs, fluorescent light bulbs, eye glasses, hearing aids, shoes and more. New items to be accepted include washers/dryers, refrigerators/dishwashers, microwaves, water heaters and air conditioners (without Freon).

Furniture, paint and gasoline will not be accepted. Document shredding also will be available.

Visit the events section at waucondatownship.com or call (847) 526-2631 for more information